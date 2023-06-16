AUDUBON - The Audubon Community Schools Board of Directors will review some policies during a board work session at the beginning of their regular meeting Monday night, and may go into a closed session regarding “a hearing for suspension or exclusion of a student, if the student or parent requests to session to be part of the open meeting Following the hearing, they are expected to take action on that possible expulsion.
The meeting will also include updates on the building project and the building project budget, track and greenhouse update and a report on the city Rec. Ball Field during the superintendent’s reports.
The board will meet in the elementary workroom, at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 17.