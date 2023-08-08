AHS Class of 1973 Reunion

The Atlantic High School Class of 1973 celebrated their 50-year reunion on July 21 and 22. Friday morning was spent golfing and that evening they reminisced and socialized at the Elks Club. Saturday started with a buffet breakfast and tour of the old Atlantic High School building (the middle school). Saturday was capped off with dinner and a program at the community center building.
Those who attended but not in the photo: Mark Masteller, Patricia Esbeck Steen, Kevin Baggenstoss, Dave Hansen and Steve Teague.
Pictured are (front row)Janet Collinson Carroll, Barb Ross Baier, Rod Rasmussen, Barb Aunan Piittmann, Jill Clemens Bublitz, Jane Mailander Anderson, Jack Jensen, Shellie Nelson Timperley, Mike Westfall, Diane Gangestad Eilts, Linda Frisbie Badolamenti, Janet Blunk Burton, Diane Hutchinson Bjella and Mary Einhous Schoenbeckl (middle row)Kirk Hall, Daryl Stangl, Robin Pigg, Lynn Henningsen Sparks, Bill Bennett, Nancy Neary Cyr, Debra Rourick Hunt, Barb Henningsen Fischer, Calla Christoffersen Johnson, Denise Johnson Bradley, Debbie Oathoudt Metheny, Marcia Drake Anderson, Susan Cunningham Adolf, Scott Waters, Doug Render, Carol Lawton Johnson, Randy Reimer, Kathleen Williams Stangl, Cathy Heithoff Baragary, Beth Becker Meyer, Jane VanGinkel, Kathy Pellett Swinnerton, Diane Frisbie Hansen and LuAnn Andersen Begley; and (back row) Mark Underwood, Gary Christensen, Richard Kanning, Phil Hetrick, Craig Stuart, Bob Lundberg, Jon Martens, Randy Reynolds, Mike Hayes, Gary Anderson, Scott Deardorff, Cheryl Knuth Kohler, Steve Nelson, David Andersen, Gary Welborn, Kevin Huitt, Mike Portz, John Burg, Alan Johnson, Jon Henriksen, Greg Schmitt, Mark Schwartz and Calvin Christensen.