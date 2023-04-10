Mobile Food Pantries Coming to Atlantic, Massena this week

Atlantic and Massena are hosting mobile food pantries this week, on Wednesday afternoon April 12. A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution. People from surrounding towns and communities are welcome. Mobile food pantries are available free of charge. Anyone in need is welcome, and no documentation is required. Each car can take food for up to two households at a time. It is important to note that Massena pantries require pre-registration. See below for details.

April 12 Mobile Food Pantries:

Atlantic, at the Cass County Community Center on the Fairgrounds, from 4-6 p.m. Enter from 10th Street on Fair Avenue. Questions call 712-243-1132.

Massena at Southwest Iowa Egg, 74877 Clark Avenue, Massena - Enter from west end and drive across the scale for the pick up. Time: 4:30 – 5 p.m. NOTE: You MUST sign up by Mon. April 10 to get food from this pantry. Boxes are limited, so early signup is appreciated. To sign up, call 712-779-3447.

Upcoming Atlantic 2023 Mobile Food Pantries

Please note: Atlantic 2023 Mobile Food Pantries are being held at different locations during the school year (Cass County Community Center) and summer months (Atlantic High School).

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Cass County Community Center (805 W. 10th St., Atlantic): Oct. 11

Atlantic High School (1201 E. 14th St. Atlantic): June 14, July 12, Aug. 9

Upcoming Massena 2023 Mobile Food Pantries

Please note: Massena pantries require registration. Boxes are limited. Registration ends the Monday prior to the pantry date. To register for pantries in Massena, call (712) 779-3447.

Where: Southwest Iowa Egg Coop (74877 Clarke Ave. Massena, Iowa 50853)

2023 Dates: June 14 (register by June 12), July 12 (register by July 10), August 9 (register by Aug. 7), Oct. 11 (register by Oct. 9)

Box pick-up time: 4:45-5:15 p.m.

Mobile pantry dates, times, and locations are subject to change. For the latest information on mobile pantries in Anita and Atlantic, visit https://foodbankheartland.org/food-resources/find-food/. For the latest information on Massena pantries, call (712) 779-3447. For information on local food, farmers markets, and food access, follow the Cass County Local Food Policy Council’s Facebook page @CassCountyLocalFood.