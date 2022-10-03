CLARINDA – Fifty stakeholders from diverse backgrounds gathered at the Lied Public Library in Clarinda on Thursday, Sept. 22 for Southwest Iowa Planning Council’s (SWIPCO) 47th annual meeting and luncheon. The morning started off with a tour via SWITA buses of local success stories. Stops included the Clarinda Carnegie Art Museum, J’s Pizza & Steakhouse, Weil’s Clothing, Page County Courthouse, and the Glenn Miller Birthplace and Museum. The Lied Public Library, J’s Pizza & Steakhouse, Weil’s Clothing, and the Glenn Miller Museum had all been assisted with grant writing/administration by SWIPCO in the past.
