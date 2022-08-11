Atlantic native trains U.S. Navy Future Warfighters

GREAT LAKES, Ill. — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.
At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), this obligation falls upon hard-charging Navy professionals who train and mentor the Navy’s future warfighters.
Petty Officer 1st Class Madeline Bintner, a native of Atlantic, plays an important role as an instructor at NETC, providing the fleet with sailors who possess the basic technical knowledge and skills necessary for naval service.
“I enjoy being able to play a role in the development of sailors,” said Bintner. “It gives me a chance to really prepare them and help paint a picture of what is to come next after Great Lakes. It also gives me the chance to mentor more sailors that will spread all over the fleet.”
Instructors are experts in the subject matter they teach, and they provide cutting-edge technical training that transforms civilians into mission-ready sailors.
Bintner, a 2012 Exira-EHK High School graduate, joined the Navy seven years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to see the world and gain experiences,” said Bintner. “The Navy seemed like the most adventurous way of doing that while gaining valuable skills and knowledge, and being a part of something bigger.”
According to Bintner, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Atlantic.
“I came from a small town, so I knew that in order to leave and be successful, I was going to have to give it my all,” said Bintner. “ I also learned the importance of taking initiative and being proactive.”
NETC educates and trains those who serve, providing the tools and opportunities which enable life-long learning, professional and personal growth and development, ensuring fleet readiness and mission accomplishment.
Made up of six commands, NETC provides a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Serving in the Navy means Bintner is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is important because we protect and patrol the waters to maintain freedom of the seas,” said Bintner.
Bintner and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m most proud of advancing to the rank of petty officer first class because it showed me how far I can go,” said Bintner. “It represented everything I have achieved since joining. The knowledge and the skills that I have is something that is not just given, but definitely earned.”
As Bintner and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy is a very fulfilling and rewarding experience,” added Bintner. “I love all the things I have seen and the stories I tell my family and friends. Being a part of something bigger than myself is really something that I take pride in.”