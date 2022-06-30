AUDUBON — The Audubon Community School’s middle school and high school renovation project has hit another snag, and will have to rebid part of the high school/middle school project after problems with the general contractor.
Superintendent Eric Trager said “We will have to rebid the general contractor portion (of the project) due to failure to perform.”
The school board has sent that part out for bids again, and Trager said bids will be opened on July 7.
“Hopefully we will be back on track after that,” Trager said.
It is definitely a set back for the district.
Last fall, Trager said there were hopes of getting work started as early as May, and he said this week that the electrical and mechanical work “are literally way ahead of schedule. They are both doing a great job, but the things the general contractor had to do (to keep electrical and mechanical work moving forward) aren’t being done.”
Now, he said, he was “still very hopeful that we will be able to get in and have school on time (in the fall), that’s kind of where we’re at.”
The general contractor does things like demolition work, and on this project for example, Trager said old ventilator units had been removed, leaving “large gaping holes in the walls,” which would need to be fixed. In other areas ceiling grids, ceiling pads, sheet rocking, floors, cabinets and “just about all the finishes,” would need to be done.
This is the second time the project has had to be rebid — the first set of bids came in over early estimated costs, and there weren’t many bids received. This time after costs and time schedules were re-estimated the districts received 10 bids for the estimated $12.3 million project.
The new bids are expected to be received at 1 p.m. July 7 and a public hearing will be held on the proposed specifications and forms of contract, and estimated total cost of the middle school/high school building on July 7 at 6 p.m.