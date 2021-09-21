New staff at Atlantic School

Cayleigh McBee
“I wanted to help students discover their potential and grow in their academics,” said Cayleigh McBee. Her passion for teaching started at a young age which she described as a “typical child with a million aspirations.” She has done some form of teaching since she graduated eight years ago.
McBee teaches Special Education at AHS.
McBee grew up in Joliet, Ill. She lived in the Chicago suburbs from childhood until she graduated college. She attended Concordia University in Chicago. She enjoyed living in Illinois, but her husband, Kyle, inspired her to move to Atlantic in January of 2020.
With her husband, she has two daughters. Emma is in second grade, and Ellie is in preschool. Her family also adopted a golden doodle.
McBee is eager to see students succeed and grow. She also enjoys crocheting and embroidery in her free time.