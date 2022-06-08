Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who received degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14.
Alumna Beth Ford, president and chief executive officer of Land O’Lakes, received a Doctor of Humane Letters honorary degree for her contributions as a leader in business and agriculture and advocate for farmers and rural communities. Alumnus Subra Suresh, president and Distinguished University Professor at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, received a Doctor of Science honorary degree for contributions as a distinguished engineer, scientist, entrepreneur and leader in higher education.
Following is a list of graduates including hometown, name, degree and majori
Atlantic: Mitchell Ginther, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, Cum Laude; Cody McCreedy, Bachelor of Science, History and Education Secondary, Magna Cum Laude; Emily Mitchell, Bachelor of Arts, Chemistry and World Languages and Cultures, Cum Laude; Emily Mitchell, Master of Business, Business Administration; Cale Pellett, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and Economics, Summa Cum Laude; Kylie Proehl, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations, Cum Laude; Emily Saeugling, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program Member; Emily Schreiner, Bachelor of Science, Management; Emily Schreiner, Bachelor of Science, Marketing; Anna Stork, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude; Anna Stork, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude; and Duke Zellmer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology and Industrial Technology; and Exira: Christopher Paulsen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology and Industrial Technology