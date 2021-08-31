Atlantic team competes at State FFA Horse Judging

The Atlantic FFA Chapter placed 11th and won a Silver Medal in the annual Iowa FFA Horse Career Development Event held at Kirkwood Community College on June 8. The Atlantic FFA Chapter team included: Taylor McCreedy, Aspen Niklasen and Colton Becker. Their agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor is Eric Miller.
Niklasen led the team this year placing 10th overall in the individual contest. Niklasen, who improved from her 21st placing the prior year said, "I had a lot of fun and really learned a lot about horses.”
Twenty -six FFA chapters participated in this year's Career Development Event designed to provide the student an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of Equine Science. The 87 individual contestants evaluated halter and performance classes. They also answered questions over the classes and gave oral reasons to explain their placings. A written examination was included along with a team problem solving competition.
The Iowa FFA Horse Career Development Event was made possible with support through the Iowa FFA Foundation. The Horse Evaluation Career Development Event was coordinated and held at the Iowa Equestrian Center in Cedar Rapids. The official judge was Heather Angle-Gardner of Ottumwa.