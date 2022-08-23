Members of the First Lutheran Church near Wiota will hold a Rally Sunday and Ice Cream Social on Aug. 28. The Rally Sunday, a celebration of returning to Sunday School starts at 4 p.m. That will be followed by a Praise and Prayer Service with live music starting at 5 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. That will be followed by the ice cream social- menu includes sloppy joes, hot dogs, chips, ice cream, homemade pies and desserts. The cost is a free will donation and proceeds will go to support missionaries Rev. Carl Hansen and Rev. Michael Paul. There will be no morning worship service that day.

