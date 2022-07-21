The Cass County Community Foundation announces that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Cass County. As part of this fall grant cycle, $36,600 is available to support Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Sept. 1.
Cass County Community Foundation Fall Grant Program now open
jeffl
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
