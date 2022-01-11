ATLANTIC — Fans of Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, just about two weeks short of her 100th birthday, have a way to honor her by donating to one of her favorite causes, animals.
The Betty White Challenge calls on fans to donate $5 — or any amount they wish — to animal rescues, in her name on Jan. 17, what would have been her birthday.
She was a lifelong animal lover, and in 2011 she published a book about her work with animal non-profit groups, called “Betty and Friends, My Life At The Zoo.”
Locally, animal lovers and fans of the award winning actress, can donate through an online link to the Atlantic Animal Shelter.
This is their online donation site, but donations can also be dropped off at city hall in Atlantic or mailed in to the shelter at 309 Sunnyside Lane, Atlantic, IA 50022. You don’t have to wait until Jan. 17, you can donate at https://atlanticia.seamlessdocs.com/f/shelterdonationcenter now.
You can see what’s going on at the animal shelter at their Facebook page, Atlantic Animal Shelter; currently the shelter is undergoing a badly needed upgrade. Work started in September, but lost animals are still being featured on the page when they are found and need to be reunited with their owners.