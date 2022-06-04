ATLANTIC — The Cass County Conservation Board will be observing National Trails Day on Saturday, June 4 with a T-Bone Trail ride.
The ride will start at the south trailhead, at “the Valley,” just south of Interstate 80 on the west side of Highway 71.
There is no charge to participate, and the ride is open to walkers, strollers and bicycles. It will begin at 1 p.m. and all ages and abilities are welcome. The event will be cancelled if there is inclement weather.
“Come out and celebrate National Trails Day!” Cass County Conservation Board officials said.