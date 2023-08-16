“Breakfast with the Birds”
Program set for Aug. 19
The Cass County Conservation Board is sponsoring a “Breakfast with the Birds” Program at Sunnyside Park, Camblin’s Addition Shelter in Atlantic on Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. Free will donations accepted! Cassie Wendl, Educator at S.O.A.R., Saving Our Avian Resources will show and discuss several of her permanently injured birds and will hopefully have one that is fully recovered and ready to release back into the wild!
“Please help us support raptors and education,” organizers said. “We hope you will join us!”
“Stand Up Paddleboard”
Demonstration set for
Aug. 26, Sept. 2
The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a free “Stand Up Paddleboard” Demonstration. SUP is the fastest growing sport in the paddling community not only across the country, but especially right here in land-locked areas like Iowa. It’s fun, healthy as a total body work-out and offers a unique perspective when it comes to being on the water.
The demonstration will be held on Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Cold Springs Park Beach. There are five spots for each time period, and those interested need to call to reserve a spot. After a quick demonstration, try out the boards for yourself! If you do not bring a life jacket one will be provided to you. Children must be 16 years or older. Paddler must weigh less than 250 pounds. Program will be cancelled if there is unsafe weather conditions on the Lake.
Terrariums — Make & Take program set for Aug. 26
The Cass County Conservation Board is holding a “Terrariums- Make & Take” Program at the Campground Shelter at Cold Springs Park in Lewis, on Saturday Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.
“We will be building closed Terrariums,” organizers said. “Everything needed will be provided for a suggested donation of $10, Limited class size of 10 terrariums. Call 712-769-2372 to sign up before Thursday, Aug. 24! We hope you will join us!”