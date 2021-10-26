SOUTHWEST IOWA — Every time you get in your car and drive you are using what may be the hardest working parts of your car — without thinking about them at all.
Tom Sandbothe of Sandbothe Firestone in Griswold, said while we think of tuning up the car to make sure it can start in colder weather, we don’t think to check our tires.
“Always check your air pressure in your tires,” he said, “Are they safe? Do they have enough tread on them to come into the winter months?”
If you aren’t sure, Sandbothe said, “Stop by your local dealer and have them inspect your tires, for safety.”
Tires affect many components of driving, including handling, braking and the comfort of the ride. Maintaining your tires makes driving safe not only for drivers and their passengers, but also for fellow motorists. Poor tire maintenance can lead to premature wear and potentially result in a blowout. The automotive group AAA notes it is important to visually inspect tires as often as possible. Drivers should look for overall tread wear. Pay special attention to tread wear on one edge of the tires, which could indicate poor alignment. Erratic tread wear may mean tires are out of balance.
Generally, by industry standards, regardless of tire brand, say you should replace your tires every five years, but Sandbothe said there were also cases where people have had tires that were 12- or 15-years old. At that age while the tires may not look bad, they could have become brittle or cracked. “Someone who doesn’t drive enough miles, doesn’t wear out the tires,” he said, and that could be unsafe as well.
And while most people don’t change out their tires for summer and winter, Sandbothe said he has many customers who have invested in ice/snow tires that they put on in place of their all season tires, to give them better traction.
“They feel the money invested is well worth their safety,” he said, “There is something to be said about putting a price on your safety.”
He noted that the deductible an individual may have to pay after a winter accident might make that $800 winter tire investment seem like a good deal.
Sandbothe also recommended rotating tires about every 7,000 miles, another industry standard.
Other things drivers should consider include batteries and emergency kits.
With batteries, “It’s a good time to check those. A lot of people overlook a battery until it doesn’t start their car,” he said.
He also said that with family members going out on the road in the winter, many not wearing heavy clothing despite cold temperatures, he felt that having an extra blanket, boots, gloves and even a jacket, was a good idea, even if the driver never has to reach for them.
“I always make sure to put (emergency gear) in the car,” he said, “So many people think they are indestructible, until it’s too late.”
Other items to consider include:
· Alignment: Vehicles have wheel alignment measurements that pertain to manufacturers’ specifications. Alignment that falls outside of the range can impact handling, fuel economy and tread wear. A drift or pull suggests alignment problems and should be addressed.
· Balancing: AAA says balancing also helps minimize uneven wear and tear. Balanced tires are achieved by using small weights attached to the wheels to limit vibration of the tire and wheels as they turn. New tires should be balanced, and tires also should be balanced after one or more is removed to repair a puncture.
Vehicle owners should keep tire inspection and maintenance in mind as part of their overall car care plan.