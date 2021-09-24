New staff at Atlantic School

Matthew Best
When Matthew Best isn’t coaching in the weight room, you can find him at home spending time with his girlfriend of two years, his dog, and two cats. Best took the physical education/weights teaching position at AHS. Previously, he taught at Ridgeview in Holstein, Iowa, for seven years. At Ridgeview, he not only taught physical education/weights, but was the assistant coach for football, track, girls basketball, and softball.
Best went to Des Moines Lincoln High School. He participated in basketball, football, baseball, and track while there. Track was Best’s favorite sport. “I was really good at throwing, and I just enjoyed the sport overall,” Best said. After high school, he went to Buena Vista University and majored in exercise science with a teaching emphasis.
Throughout his seven years of teaching, one of Best’s favorite memories is from teaching in the elementary school at Ridgeview. “One day, this little boy gave me a drawing of myself doing jumping jacks,” Best said. “He was so excited that I taught him how to do jumping jacks, and that really just made my day.”
Best’s favorite teams to watch are either the Cowboys or Cyclones. “I love the Cyclones,” he said. His favorite car is a Jeep Wrangler. “I may be a little biased since I drive a Jeep Wrangler.”