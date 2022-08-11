Pymosa Lodge No 271 hosts Scholarship Winners

(photo contributed)

Pictured are (front row, left to right) Rob Clausen, Jakob Whetstone, Alex Sampson, Cooper Jipsen. Gary Warwick, Bryan York, Steve Lewis and Donnie Drennan; and (back row) Dave York, Randy Aggen, Mike Blevins and Corey Elliott.

 (photo contributed)

Members of Pymosa Lodge No 271 hosted a picnic style dinner Sunday evening Aug. 7 at the Lodge in Atlantic. Winners of the 2022 Masonic Scholarships and their families were treated to the evening meal.

Tags

Trending Food Videos