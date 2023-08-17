Where were you when I laid the earth’s foundation? Tell me, if you understand. Job 38:4 NIV
The book of Job wrestles with the age-old question of why bad things happen to good and faithful people, and what happens to our relationship with God in the midst of the struggle. In Job 38, God finally responds to Job, not to answer Job’s questions about why his family, wealth, and health were taken from him, but to share with Job who God really is. Throughout God’s questions to Job, God is allowing Job to try to begin to understand what God also says to us in Isaiah 55:8 NIV, “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways!
In Job 38:4-5, 8-11 NLT, from the whirlwind storm God speaks, “Where were you when I laid the foundations of the earth? Tell me if you know so much. Who determined its dimensions and stretched out the surveying lines? Who kept the sea inside its boundaries as it burst from the womb, and as I clothed it with clouds and wrapped it in darkness? For I locked it behind barred gates, limiting its shores. I said, ‘This far and no farther will you come. Here your proud waves must stop!’”
This splendidly powerful barrage of questions continues for three more chapters until Job responds to God in chapter 42:2-3 NIV (and beyond), “I know that you can do all things; no plan of yours can be thwarted. You asked, “Who is this that obscures my counsel without knowledge?” Surely, I spoke of things I did not understand, things too wonderful for me to know.”
We can feel this way during fierce storms as well, when we ask our “whys”, when we look toward heaven in grief and fear, struggling to trust that God is in control. We understand there are events in our lives that just happen, but not because God has made them happen to us. People get sick, accidents happen, loved ones die, all part of our human experience upon this earth.
As we cry out, “But why me?”, these storms feel like waves crashing onto the shores just as God limited them to. They roar, and pound, and send crushing plumes of spray spewing into our souls. But, just as God has the creative power to stop the proud waves at the shore, God has the power to guide and love us, to comfort and strengthen us, through the stormy “whys” of life.
Prayer: O Lord my God, I will trust you through my storms. I don’t know the “whys”, but I know the One who holds my hand. Maybe someday I’ll know the answers to the “whys”, and I’ll stand in awe, examining how the purposes and pieces of my life fit together. Or, maybe as I stand mesmerized by your glorious face, the “whys” won’t matter anymore. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen.
This piece is from the book “Victorious Vibes," by Pastor Nancy Jensen