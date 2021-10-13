Patty Hannon Concert set for Oct. 16

Saturday, Oct. 16, the United Church of Christ in Atlantic is hosting the Patty Hannon Concert. It will be at 1:30 p.m. with Becky Kia Mills as the featured performer this year. She will be playing a variety of violin and piano songs. She has played with the Omaha Symphony since 1990 and is the solo violist for Mannheim Steam Roller since 2004.
Patty Hannon passed away from brain cancer at age 17. She was the drum majorette for the Atlantic High School band. Her father wanted to honor her by leaving funds to the Atlantic high school music department and to the United Church of Christ to host a program each year. The program is free to the public and light refreshments will be served afterward.