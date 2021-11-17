On Thursday, Nov. 18, the Cass County Genealogical Society will hold their regular meeting at 1 p.m. in the meeting room at the Atlantic Public Library. At 2 p.m. Carl Malone, will present a program by Zoom on “History, Legend and Myth” about the arrival of the Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower. 2020 and 2021 are considered the 400th anniversary ofthe Mayflower. The presentation will include the voyage, arrival and early events ofthe Pilgrims in Plymouth. Over the past 400 years some of the stories have become fictionalized and this presentation uses primary documents to tell the story.
Carl Malone is a member of the CCGS living in New Mexico and is a former Atlantic resident. Carl is a member of the Mayflower Society. Membership in the Society requires proof of direct lineal descent from one of the passengers who traveled to America on the Mayflower in 1620. In talking to Carl, he has indicated that there are several documented Mayflower descendants buried in the Atlantic Cemetery.