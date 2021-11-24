From Mrs. Akers class
Aleen M
Step one is to put your turkey in the smoker. Step two is to set it to 345 degrees.
Step three is to put the seasoning on the turkey. Step four is to take the turkey out of the smoker. Step five is eat your turkey and enjoy.
Ayden Y
Step 1 is to thaw your turkey. Step 2 is to get a pan. Step 3 is to put the Turkey in the pan. Step 4 is seasoning it. Step 5 is to put it in the oven and set it to 350. Step 6 put on an oven mitt. Step 7 to take out the tukey. Step 8 is to set the turkey on the table. Step 9 is to invite friends.
Aniston I
Step 1 is to make sure you thaw it out. Step 2 is to put seasoning on it. Step 3 is to cook it in the oven at 350 degrees and cook it for 3 hours. Step 4 is to put the turkey on the table. Step 5 is to eat it.
Abby B
Step 1 is to wash your turkey. Then thaw out your turkey. Next, put your oven up to 330 degrees. After that is removing gizzards and the neck. When you’re done with that step, get a roasting pan. After that is to add seasoning to your turkey. Next is to put your turkey in the oven for an hour. Then take your turkey out of the oven. When you’re done with that step is to let your turkey have some time to cool off. Finally serve your dish but before that pray then you can eat.
Beckham J
The first step is to let the turkey thaw out. You can put it in the shower, the bath, or the sink.Then clean the turkey and take the giblets and the neck out. Then set the oven 325℉. Put it in at 11:00 take it out at 2:00. Finally put whatever seasoning you want on and enjoy.
Bentley M
Step one is make sure you thaw the turkey. Next, put seasoning on your turkey. Then put the temperature at 400℉. After that, put your turkey on the smoker. Finally make sure it is hot enough with a thermometer. If it is hot then eat it.
Braxton S
Step 1 is get a pan and put the turkey on it to thaw out. Step 2 is when you put the turkey in the pan you sprinkle some seasoning on the turkey. Step 3 is to set the oven to 350 degrees. Step 4 is then put the turkey and pan in the oven. Step 5 is when the turkey is taken out of the oven then slide the turkey.
Brilee R
First thaw your turkey. Second, preheat the oven. Next, put it in the oven. Now take it out and season it. Then stuff it. Lastly, eat it.
Eden O
The first step is to thaw the turkey and preheat the oven at 400 degrees. Next put the seasoning on the turkey and put the turkey in the oven for 4 hours.Then take the turkey’s temperature. Finally, take the turkey out of the oven. Then let it sit for 45 minutes and then eat it.
Cooper D
Step 1 is to start the oven. Set the oven to 400℉. Step 2 is to put seasoning on it. Step 3 is to put the turkey in the oven for 45 minutes. Step 4 is to let it rest. Step 5 is to eat it.
Finley W
Step 1 is to thaw the turkey. Step 2 is to preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Step 3 is to put the turkey on the pan. Step 4 you will need to place the turkey in the oven for three hours. Step 5 is to take it out of the oven. Step 6 is to season the turkey. Step 7 is to put a leaf on top of the turkey. Step 8 is to eat the turkey.
Greysen L
The first step is to make sure that you thaw your turkey. The next step is to season the turkey with how much you want.Then remove the gizzards and the neck. After that, preheat the oven to 375 degrees and cook the turkey for about three hours. Then after that let the turkey rest for about 45 minutes. Finally, enjoy it with your family.
Haidyn S
The first step is to thaw the turkey. Then wash your turkey. Next season it and cut a hole to get some bones out. Next remove gizzards and the neck. Preheat the oven. After that, put it in the oven at 350 degrees for 3 hours. Let it sit out for 45 min. Finally cut it, put it on a plate to eat it and enjoy watching a movie or show.
Hayvin S
Step 1 is to wash your turkey. Step 2 is to season the turkey. Step 3 is to put the turkey in the smoker and cook it for about 1 hour. Step 4 is to let the turkey rest for 45 minutes or it will dry out. Save some of the juice from the bottom of the tin. Save it for mashed potatoes.
Final step, enjoy.
Hunter L
The first step to making a delicious turkey is to make sure the turkey is thawed out then take out the gizzards and the neck. Then preheat the oven to 375 degrees or 400 degrees. After that season the turkey with whatever seasoning you want on your turkey. Finally, put the turkey in the oven for 2 and one quarter to 2 and third quarter hours. Then take the turkey out and let it rest for 45 mins. Then cut the turkey up. Then eat that delicious Thanksgiving dinner that you made with your whole family.
Kace K
Make sure the turkey is thawed. Next, season the turkey. Then, put it in the oven for 54 minutes at 478 degrees. Put it on the table and let it sit on the table for 45 minutes. Now it’s time to cut up the turkey. After that, grab a plate to eat.
Logan W
First, clean the turkey. Remove the neck and giblets. Next, preheat your oven to 400℉. Then, put your turkey in the oven with seasoning. Set your oven to 450℉ then press bake. Finally take your turkey out and eat it!
Landon C
Put seasoning on the turkey. Turn the smoker on. Put the turkey in the smoker. Smoke the turkey for 20 minutes at 450℉. Let it rest then eat it.
Reid D
Step one is make sure your turkey is thawed.You will need to preheat the oven to 450℉. Next, clean your turkey. Then take out the gizzards. After that, you will put it in the oven for 24 hours. Then you will take it out and carve it. After, you enjoy a nice yummy turkey.
Rylan W
Thaw the turkey before seasoning it. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, Then put the turkey in the hot oven for 4 hours. Take the turkey out of the oven and let it rest for 45 minutes. Then cut it up to eat.
Ryver E
The first step is to make sure it is thawed.Then preheat the oven to 375℉. After that season the turkey. After that let it sit for 45 minutes. After that you can eat the turkey.
Serynety M
This is how I would make a delicious Turkey for Thanksgiving. First, defrost the turkey. Then we take the innards out of the turkey. His name is John. Next, put the turkey (John) on a pan. Then rub butter all over John the turkey, just a little. After that, preheat the oven to 300 degrees. We will put it in the oven for 3 hours. When the turkey is done,take the turkey out of the oven and let it rest for 45 minutes. Then have Daddy cut the turkey. Finally, we will have turkey and mashed potatoes.
From Mrs. Peach's class
Talon F.
I will boil the turkey. We pu seasoning on it.
Ryker J.
I cook in the grill. My grandpa grills it. We eat turkey.
Addy W.
You want to season the the turkey. We eat at Crag and Amadus. I love Crag's turkey.
Collin T.
I put the turkey in the oven. We eat the turkey.
Carlie D.
You need to watch the red dot. When you are done, you can eat the turkey.
Will K.
I grill it with Garrett. We roast 20 turkeys.
Brielle W.
I do cook it in the microwave. Eat the yummy turkey.
Charlie B.
You need to watch the red dot. When you are done you east the yummy turkey.
Elena S.
You take it out of the package. You let the oven warm up. Then you put the turkey in the oven when the oven is done warming up. After 13 minutes, you take it out of the oven.
Garrett
You throw it one the grill there. You eat it. Then you get another one.
Jaxxon
I will cook turkey in an oven. When it is done, you eat it.
Jage
I would cook a turkey at 80 degrees. I would cook a chicken with a thermometer. I would cook a turkey with a baster.
Cian
Buy a turkey at Wal-mart. Cook it in the oven. When it's done take out and eat it.
Josie
I will put the turkey in the stove to cook the turkey. Then I take it out of the stove. I put pepper and salt on it.
Charlee H.
I have an aunt and uncle who live on a farm. This is how we cook turkey. My aunt and uncle send us some dead turkey that have died from last winter and we cook them. We grill them outside.