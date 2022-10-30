Halloween is one of the most popular holidays when it comes to dressing up and decking your halls: here are some examples of Halloween decor around Atlantic and Audubon, Anita and Atlantic costumes from Saturday and Sunday. Don't forget the Atlantic News Telegraph's Halloween Costume Contest on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4-5 p.m. at the shelter in City Park.
