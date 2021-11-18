ATLANTIC — The Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce announced Atlantic has been recognized as a Neighborhood Champion for the eighth year in a row by American Express. Atlantic will participate in the 12th annual Small Business Saturday to support small businesses.
“We’re excited to partner with local businesses to create shopping incentives and activities to celebrate Small Business Saturday,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said.
Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday® is a day to celebrate the small businesses that help support our community. American Express created the Neighborhood Champion Program to help rally communities around Small Business Saturday and is working alongside numerous business organizations to support local Small Business Saturday celebrations throughout the country.
American Express recognizes communities that have strong participation. The on-going Shop Local Initiative, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, and overall community support has helped Atlantic achieve this national recognition.
“It’s a great opportunity for Atlantic to receive positive, national exposure. Atlantic is very fortunate to have the business community that we do, and this day is an added bonus for residents to remember how important their support and participation in shopping local is to keeping Atlantic a vibrant place to live,” mentioned Smith.
Nov. 27 marks the 12th annual Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to supporting the local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy and preserve neighborhoods around the country. Small business owners can learn more about taking part in Small Business Saturday and download free marketing materials on www.shopsmall.com. Consumers can visit www.atlanticiowa.com to find merchants to shop at on Small Business Saturday.