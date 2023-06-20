Atlantic Library to host Open Class Art Show

The Atlantic Public Library is hosting an Open Class Art Show for adults Thursday, July 13 through Saturday, July 15 during regular library hours. The Summer Program theme for this year is “Find Your Voice.”
“What better way to celebrate this theme than to showcase the talent in our local communities!” organizers said.
The Library is looking for items such as quilts, paintings, drawings or sketches, pottery, crocheted or knitted items, wood working, photography, jewelry, etc. Items should be no bigger than two feet tall and two feet wide and should weigh less than twenty pounds. If an item requires an easel, exhibitors must provide it.
Exhibits can be dropped off Wednesday, July 5 through Monday, July 10. Exhibits will be in the Library’s meeting room and will be displayed on the tables there. All exhibitors will need to complete an exhibit information form and a signed liability release to be in the show. Items exhibited will not be for sale or sold during this event.
Questions regarding this event should be directed to Sue Petersen or Michelle Andersen at 712-243-5466 or atlanticpubliclibrary@gmail.com.