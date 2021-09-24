Cass County veterans will be honored by the Atlantic Hy-Vee as part of the store’s Reusable Bag program during the month of October.
“We’re excited that the Atlantic Hy-Vee is supporting our veterans,” said Mitch Holmes, executive director of the Cass County Veterans Commission. “In these uncertain days, programs like this can help us provide emergency assistance to veterans and their families.”
The red “My Heart” reusable bags will be available at the Atlantic Hy-Vee during the month of October.
For each bag purchased, the Commission will receive a $1 when the purchaser follows the instructions on the bag’s red tag.
The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where customers live and work.
More information about the Veterans Commission can be obtained by calling 712-243-6662 or stopping by the office located on the third floor of the Courthouse.
To learn more about the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.