Atlantic Rising will be hosting the third annual Trivia Night Fund-raiser on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Community Center. The organization started the event to fundraise for the Christmas Box program.
“This event has been very successful in the past. In 2019, we had 13 teams register and were able to raise over $2,000 for the program. We hope to exceed that this year due to the number of nominations tripling in 2020,” said Kelsey Beschorner, Social Chair.
The event will include eight rounds of ten questions each. Categories range from math to music to Saturday Night Live and everything in between. There is a prize awarded to the winning team. Teams are also encouraged to create team themes to add to the fun of the evening. A prize is awarded to the best team theme and is chosen by the staff at the Community Center. As an added fundraiser boost, a 50/50 raffle tickets will be available for $5 a ticket or $15 for 4 tickets.
Freshly popped popcorn and a water/coffee station available all night along with the Community Center’s cash bar open for all other beverage needs.
“Our goal is to have everyone come out to enjoy a fun night while raising money for a project that does so much good for our community”, mentioned Beschorner.
For more information on Trivia Night or to register a team, contact Kelsey Beschorner at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-243-3017 or visit www.atlanticiowa.com.