The second of three coffees with Senator Tom Shipley and Representative Tom Moore will take place at the Cumberland Fire Station at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 5. Scheduled by the Progressive Rural Iowa Development Enterprise, P.R.I.D.E. economic development organization, Clarke Gerlock, P.R.I.D.E. vice-president, will host this in-person event.
The Feb. 5 coffee took place on Zoom, with 20 participants joining the gathering. Topics discussed that day were quite a variety, with educational issues on top of many people’s minds.
Both legislators agree that the books parents are objecting to that they have each seen “do not belong in a school library. Representative Moore said, “I do not, in any way, want to ban books, but the books in question are not literature.” They each offered to bring some of the books to the March 5 coffee to show participants the content to see for themselves.
Many participants are concerned at the tenor Senator Chapman, president of the Iowa Senate displays in his comments and bills against Iowa teachers. Two participants have a daughter who is an Iowa public school librarian. They spoke to the need to trust our teachers for books that are available and the material being taught to our students.
Several voiced apprehension that the tone the Iowa legislature is setting will have tremendous repercussions in retirement and teachers leaving the profession and Iowa, looking for a state where they are appreciated, with rural schools potentially facing significant loss of instructors. Representative Moore said that the “big schools are facing this, too, and we should let teachers teach.”
Billie and Ray Wilson asked if counties will be forced to increase property taxes to pay for the governor’s, House, and Senate’s proposed tax cuts. Moore and Shipley replied, “it’s [discussion about tax impacts] are all being well-planned.” Senator Shipley said, “There are a number of things that have not, for years, been taxed; construction equipment, for example. Now we have to define what is construction equipment, if it’s taxed here, is it in neighboring states, etc. It’s very complex, but we are looking at who and how these changes [in tax structure] would be affected. There currently are 168 categories of tax exemption.”
Vicki Nordskog asked about using Iowa’s surplus dollars to support the Iowa Land and Water Legacy Trust Fund instead of eliminating or lowering income taxes. Representative Moore said that is one of the many tax cut proposals in consideration in how to return taxpayer relief fund money to taxpayers. He’s sure it will be “very seriously discussed.”
The topic of economic development was discussed during the Jan. 6 pre-session event, with Frank Spillers asking if there is anything moving. Senator Shipley said, “he hasn’t seen anything yet, but we are doing some more work with broadband. We are finding some disparities in rural classification, and need to get that in place.”
Denise O’Brien asked if Rep. Bobby Kaufmann was reprimanded for his inappropriate and unprofessional gesture to flip off an audience. Representative Moore says he knows of nothing from the floor or official reprimand.
On the subject of the proposed CO2 pipelines, Senator Shipley says there is work being done on the language of eminent domain. Both agreed that “this is up to the Iowa Utility Board.”
The final topic was an announcement by Frank Spillers that P.R.I.D.E. will be scheduling a meeting with the auditor’s office and Cass County city officials to discuss their voting locations. The issue to meet will be to ensure that all Cass County voting locations are new voter law and American Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant in their facilities. If voting locations do not meet criteria, their voting locations may not be approved and voters will be assigned to a different facility that may not be in their community to cast their ballots.
The final legislative coffee will take place Saturday, April 2 at 9:30 at a location to be determined.