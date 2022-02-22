Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Windy with snow flurries and snow showers possible this morning. Partly cloudy later. Morning high of 34F with temps falling sharply to near 15. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Some clouds. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.