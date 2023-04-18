ATLANTIC — Cass County Pheasants Forever Secretary/Treasurer, Rebecca Jean Dreager, 44, of Adair, was arrested on Sunday on a Cass County warrant charging her with 1st-degree theft (a Class C Felony) for misappropriating Pheasants Forever funds in an amount exceeding $10,000.
Woman arrested for misappropriating Cass County Pheasants Forever funds
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
