AUDUBON — It was a beautiful day for Art in the Park and the Food Truck Battle, last weekend, and while there was a lot of great food available, Pim’s Thai Food took first place in the Food Truck Battle this year.
The event is held in Audubon’s city park, with artists and crafts people set up around the park, along with a bounce house for the kids.
With a nice breeze, sunshine, and plenty of shade in the park there was a good chance for area residents and visitors to get out and sample the food prepared by the food trucks on hand, then there was time find a place to sit and eat.