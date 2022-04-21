The Cass County Community Foundation awarded $133,555 to Cass County nonprofit organizations and community projects during its Spring 2022 Grant Cycle.
The following organizations are Spring 2022 Grant Recipients, and includes the organization that received the grant funds, what the grant funds will be used for and the amount of grant funds received:
Anita Child Care Center, Child Interest Areas Equipment, $1,000; Anita Health and Wellness Center, New Spin Bikes, $3,200; Anita Volunteer Fire Association, Stryker Stair Chair, $3,500; Ann W. Wickman Child Development Center, Upkeep of Essential Daily Equipment, $2,500; Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise (ARISE), Chairs for Rock Island Depot $2,500; Atlantic Lions Club, Healthy Food through Community Gardens, $5,000; CAM Youth Sports, Batting Cage, $4,500; Cass County Fair Association, Chuckwagon Food Stand, $5,000
Cass County Health System Foundation, Telemedicine Stroke Cart, $4,000; City of Griswold, City Park Revitalization, $3,000;
Griswold Fire Department, Technical Rescue Equipment, $2,000; Griswold Pickleball, Pickleball Courts Fencing, $1,000; Griswold Rescue, Video Laryngoscope, $4,500; Griswold Youth Sports, Ballfield Improvements, $4,000; Kiwanis Club of Atlantic, Bike Helmets for Third Graders, $1,000; LC Clinic, Atlantic LC Clinic Technology Equipment, $3,000; Lewis First Responders and Firefighters Association, Compressor and Cascade System, $2,500
Lewis Public Library, Bookcase for Children's Section, $1,400; Marne Firefighter and Rescue Association, Extrication Tools, $10,000; Massena Fire and Rescue, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), $4,500; Massena Public Library, Update to Walls and Community Room, $1,500; Noble Initiative Foundation, Griswold Child Development Center, $50,000
SHIFT ATL, The Telegraph - Exterior Tuck Pointing, $5,000; and Wiota Community Boosters, Wiota City Park - Playground Update, $8,955
All grantees met the criteria as Cass County nonprofit agencies or organizations with charitable missions supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. Only organizations providing services in Cass County were eligible to apply.
The Cass County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, which meets National Standards for Community Foundations, and is one of nine county members of the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa. It receives funds annually from the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program for endowment building and grantmaking throughout the county. This cycle of grants was made possible through the County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the stateÕs commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license.
The Cass County Community Foundation works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to create permanent and expendable funds that address changing, vital community needs and interests. To inquire about donating to the Cass County Community Foundation, contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Cass County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.
The Cass County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members are Chair, Kristi Burg of Massena; Vice Chair, Mark D. Kyhnn, CPA of Atlantic; Secretary/Treasurer, Sue Hunt of Atlantic; Sandy Bierbaum of Griswold; and Gaylord Schelling of Atlantic.
For information about donating or establishing an individual foundation/fund, please contact Stacey Goodman, Iowa Foundations Director, at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org.