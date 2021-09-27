ATLANTIC — The annual gathering of Coca-Cola Collectors — from Iowa and beyond — was held this weekend, offering area Coca-Cola collectors, and curious area residents, a chance to check out a variety of items for sale at the Show, Swap and Sell.
A tailgate party was held Friday night to welcome the collectors, and the Show, Swap and Sell was Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jeff Ferden of Des Moines, with the Coca-Cola Collectors, Iowa Chapter, said turn out both in collectors and those walking through, was down.
He said COVID concerns contributed to that, along with nice weather.
For most events, having blue skies and temperatures in the 70’s would be a big plus, but Ferden said, for an indoor event, it wasn’t as good. “People are more likely to be outside,” he said.
On the other hand, for some of the collectors, coming to Atlantic is an annual event. Even last year, when the event wasn’t held due to COVID, Ferden said, “Some of them came to Atlantic anyway,” adding, it was a tradition, and for some it felt wrong not stopping in.