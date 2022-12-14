Atlantic Lions Club Pancake Supper raises $2,500 for mental health support groups

This fall, the Atlantic Lions Club pancake supper and bake sale raised $2,500 for free mental health support groups in Cass County organized by NAMI Southwest Iowa (the Southwest Iowa affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, otherwise known as NAMI).
NAMI Southwest Iowa currently offers in-person peer support groups at 2:00 PM on the first and third Thursdays of every month at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic (1607 Hazel St., Atlantic), as well as virtual peer support groups at 10 a.m. every Monday and 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. NAMI Southwest Iowa also offers a virtual family support group at 6:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. Additional NAMI Southwest Iowa in-person support groups are available in Clarinda and Council Bluffs.
“This donation means so much to us,” said NAMI Southwest Iowa Executive Director, Anna Killpack, who attended the pancake supper with her son and his friends. “NAMI support groups provide community and understanding to people struggling with mental health challenges. Connection with others is so important for all of us – we need to know that we are not alone. The recognition from such a prominent community club, such as the Lions Club, speaks volumes in our effort to normalize taking care of our mental health.”
Atlantic Lions Club Member Vicki Nordskog commented, “The Atlantic Lions Club cares about people in our community, and we know mental health support is a huge need for many.” Mental health was identified as the top health need in Cass County in the 2021 Cass County Community Health Needs Assessment.
NAMI peer-led support groups are free and for any adult who has experienced symptoms of a brain health condition. No diagnosis is required to attend. NAMI Family Support Groups are free, peer-led support groups for any adult with a loved one who has experienced symptoms. Participants of both groups gain insight from hearing the challenges and successes of others, and groups are led by trained leaders.
As their website states, NAMI believes the battle against mental illness is something that doesn’t have to be fought alone. In addition to free support groups, NAMI Southwest Iowa offers free educational classes and presentations on mental illness. For more information on all NAMI Southwest Iowa services, visit https://namisouthwestiowa.com/ or contact info@namisouthwestiowa.com or 712-542-7904.
Each NAMI Southwest Iowa support group costs approximately $3,000 a year to fund. Program costs include print and digital marketing, staff time to coordinate and promote the groups, program leader stipends and mileage, supplies such as resource materials, and group snacks. Thanks to an annual commitment of $500 from Cass Health, and the donation of free meeting space at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, NAMI Southwest Iowa has now secured funding to offer the peer support group in Cass County through 2023. If sufficient funding is raised, there could also be an in-person family support group offered in Cass County,
in addition to the peer support group. Individuals and organizations interested in contributing funding for these support groups can contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-249-5870 for more information.
Healthy Cass County is a community-focused volunteer network formed to promote the health and well-being of Cass County residents. For information on community wellness events or resources, follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty. Healthy Cass County welcomes participants from across Cass County. Reach out to Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or call 712-249-5870 for more information.