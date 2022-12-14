Atlantic Lions Club Pancake Supper raises $2,500 for mental health support groups

Pictured from left to right NAMI Southwest Iowa Board President Jason Swain, NAMI SWIA Executive Director Anna Killpack, Brigham Hoegh, and Atlantic Lions Leon Hodges and Vicki Nordskog.

 (photo contributed)

This fall, the Atlantic Lions Club pancake supper and bake sale raised $2,500 for free mental health support groups in Cass County organized by NAMI Southwest Iowa (the Southwest Iowa affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, otherwise known as NAMI).

