CASS COUNTY — There will be a run-off election for Atlantic mayor, as none of the candidates running received 50 percent or more of the votes. Tim Teig lead with 523 votes, with Grace Garrett following with 463 votes. Kathy Somers had 165 votes and Pat McCurdy had 80. There was one write in vote.
For the council at large seat, Gerald A. Brink had 993 votes and there were 19 write ins. For the ward 2 seat, Harlan L. Sisco had 111 votes and there was one write in. For the city council ward 5 race, Dana D. Halder had 168 votes and Richard D. Casady had 141. Shirley Jensen, running for Park and Rec board, had 1,031 votes and there were 12 write ins.
In the city of Anita, for Mayor to fill a vacancy, John Knutson had 395 votes and there were 12 write ins. For the at large council seats (3) Deanna Andrews had 309 votes, Simon Jensen had 286 and Meghan Dorsey had 266. For the vacancy at large seat, Mark Harris had 293 votes and there were 26 write ins.
In Cumberland, Nancy Virginia Coughlin, running for Mayor, had 55 votes, there were also 5 write ins. For city council at large seats (3), Mike Hill had 52 votes, Darrin Hardisty had 51 votes and Matt Dolch had 42 votes, and there were 11 write ins.
In Griswold, for the Mayoral race, Brad Rhine had 108 votes, Matt Shehan had 87 votes and there was one write in. For City Council at large seats (2) Jim Ridlen had 119 votes, Kirt Underwood had 105 votes, Xavier Johnson had 62 votes Doug Moore had 70 votes and there were 6 write ins. For public measure DG, there were 107 yes votes to 64 no votes.
In Lewis, for city council at large (2) Ryan K. Archibald had 55 votes, Christopher Jahnke had 38 votes and Mary L. Neece had 35 votes. For the at large vacancy seat, Teresa E. Comer had 60 votes and there were 3 write in votes.
In Marne for council at large (2) Angela Redler had 10 votes and Aaron Williams had 9 votes.
In Massena, for Mayor, there were 63 write in votes. For city council at large seats (2) Doug Venteicher had 142 votes and Jackson R. Bissell had 141 votes. There were 12 write ins.
In Wiota, for Mayor, J. Ford Lillard had 21 votes. For city council seats at large (3) Charles Bechtold had 19, Bryon Armstrong had 19 votes and Jeffrey L. Lillard had 16.
In the Atlantic School District with two director at large seats open, Joshua McLaren had 799 votes, Kristy Pellett had 768 votes, and Amanda Berg had 584 votes. There were eight write ins.
In the CAM School district, for the director at large seat Cara Murphy had 674 votes, Christopher Spieker had 509 and there were 2 write ins. For the director north seat, Charles L. Kinzie had 941 votes and there were 35 write ins. For the director south seat, Todd McKee had 702 votes, Gary Dinkla had 361 votes and there were 14 write ins.
Public measure DI had 825 no votes to 389 yes votes.
Public measure DJ had 828 no votes to 366 yes votes.
In the Exira-EHK School District there were three seats open, but no votes were received for Kevin Petersen, Tamie Fahn or for write ins.
In the Griswold school district, for the director at large seats (2) Robert D. Petersen had 222 votes, and Aaron Houser had 195 votes. There were nine write ins. For the director district 3 seat, Scott Peterson had 3 votes. In the director district 4 seat Donald K. Smith had 126 votes.
Public measure DH had 184 yes votes to 72 no votes.
In the AHSTW School district, for the director at large seat Adam C. Long had 2 votes, Josh Guyer and Rebecka Rosmann have 0 votes each. For the director district 1 seat Dana Joseph Tuma had 2 votes, Angie Grote had 0. For the director district 4 seat Preston Krohn had 2 votes.
Public measure RZ had 2 yes votes to 0 no votes.
Public measure SA had 2 no votes to 0 yes votes.
For Des Moines area Community College Director District 3 Jim Knott had 0 votes.
For Iowa Western Community College Director District 4 (one seat) Chris Blake had 2,212 votes and there were 19 write ins.
For Iowa Western Community College Director District 9 Randy Pash had 2 votes. In District 3, no votes were recorded for Jim Knott.