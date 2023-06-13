AMES — Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.
Alumna Trudy Huskamp Peterson, the first woman archivist of the United States; and Temple Grandin, Distinguished Professor of animal sciences at Colorado State University, animal welfare pioneer and activist for people with autism, received honorary degrees during the undergraduate ceremonies.
Following are graduates from this area or ties to this area:
Audubon
Stephen Grimm, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy
Elk Horn
April Weber, Bachelor of Design, Data Science
South Beloit, IL
Joshua Pierson, Doctor of Philosophy, Biochemistry