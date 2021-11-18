Private Pesticide Continuing Instruction Course
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Guthrie County office will be offering multiple opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (P-CIC), led by Extension Field Agronomist, Mike Witt. The first two sessions are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Guthrie Activity Center. The course will be offered again in person with a virtual presenter on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Guthrie County ISU Extension Office. Due to social distancing requirements, preregistration is requested. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. Preregister online at https://iastate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dndeV9uHZo7dOaq or call 641.747.2276 to register.
The course will run for approximately two and half hours including check-in and breaks. The registration fee is $20 and checks are payable to Guthrie County Extension. To register or to obtain additional information about the P-CIC, contact your county extension office.
The course will fulfill 2021-2022 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators. Topics to be covered include:
• Review of pesticide labels, especially recent changes in pesticides
• Review of pesticide labels as restricted entry intervals and preharvest intervals impacted pesticide use decisions this year
• Review of pesticide use and the environment
• Updates on pests and pest management in your area, including insects, weeds and diseases.
Office Hours
Our office hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and closed Friday – Sunday.
Our holiday hours will consist of being closed for Thanksgiving Nov. 25-26 and closed for Winter Holidays Dec. 24-Jan. 3.
If you need assistance with anything, call our office at 641.747.2276 or email us at xGuthrie@iastate.edu.
Iowa Concern Hotline
Iowa Concern is a program of the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The program began in 1985 as a toll-free number serving the agricultural community. Today, Iowa Concern serves both urban and rural Iowans. Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. Iowa Concern has access to an attorney for legal education, stress counselors, and information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. Contact the Hotline — toll-free at 1-800-447-1985
4-H Enrollment Open
Enrollment for the 2022 4-H year is officially open! 4-H is a community of 6 million young people across the world who are learning how to live healthily, be leaders, become engaged in their communities, and use science and technology to make good decisions for their future and their communities’ future. 4-H offers opportunities for youth of all backgrounds, you do not need to live on the farm to join! There are opportunities to build your communication skills, leadership skills, create projects in various areas such as welding, sewing, community service, photography, visual arts and more as well as show some of those interesting animals you might have at home!
Visit the Guthrie County Extension website to learn more about Guthrie County 4-H or go directly to v2.4honline.com/ to enroll.
Farmers Coffee Series
Join us for the annual Farmers Coffee Series at the Guthrie County ISU Extension office on the first Thursday of each month from December to March! All events are free thanks to our generous sponsors!
All coffees will be held from 9:30-11 a.m.
Dec, 2 – Cattle Health and Management with ISU Beef Specialist Erika Lundy sponsored by Guthrie County State Bank.
Jan. 6 – Rural Security with the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Department sponsored by Peoples Bank.
Feb. 3 — Managing Cost of Production through Agronomics — Farm Bill with Mike Witt, ISU Agronomist and Tim Christensen, ISU Farm Management Specialist sponsored by Edward Jones – Melissa Loest.
March 3 — Resilient Working Lands: Using Natural Resources to Create Returns with Catherine DeLong, ISU Water Quality Program Manager sponsored by Iowa Trust and Savings Bank.
Contact our office at 641.747.2276 with questions or to register.