Clover Kids Rabbit Show

By Laura Bacon/NT Staff Writer

Clover Kids at the Audubon County Rabbit Show got ready to show their rabbits, learning how to show the future rabbit show champions.

AUDUBON — At the Audubon County Rabbit Show, earning Champion Commercial Purebred was Collin Hansen; Reserve Champion Commercial Purebred was Gage Hargens.

