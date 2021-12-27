EXIRA — Tracy Paulsen likes a challenge. “Anytime someone says that you can’t do something, or it isn’t going to work, that makes me want to do it even more,” she said. Maybe that’s what kept her going as she got her new business rolling: a ribbon cutting was held last week for her boutique in Exira, Farmhouse Fashions. “It was hard at first,” she said, having a boutique in a small town is hard, but if you know your customers, she said, you can make it work.
Tracy got her start in retail working in the Valley West Mall in Des Moines — she worked there for seven years while living in Des Moines, and loved retail.
“I always wanted to open my own store,” she said, and about three years ago she started Farmhouse Fashions online. From there she started traveling around to vendor shows, which also worked out. “It got better and better each year,” she said, and then she happened upon the storefront in Exira.
Since then, she said, her online business has grown — along with foot traffic — every week since she opened the store the first weekend in November.
Since then, she said, her online business has grown — along with foot traffic — every week since she opened the store the first weekend in November.
The store sells women’s and junior’s clothing, accessories and jewelry, along with some home decor.
“I have some toddler, little girls clothes too,” she said, noting in January she was going to begin working on the back room of the shop where she’ll start selling consignment clothing, from toddler to plus sizes.
She continues to sell online, she’s got a website at https://farmhousefashions712.com/ and is one Facebook at Instagram.
She recently topped 1,000 followers on her Facebook page, and was pretty excited about that.
It’s not her only venture — she also works part time for the Atlantic News Telegraph and Audubon County Advocate Journal, has subbed at school, and sells Real Estate. “I work seven days a week,” she said. On top of that she has a six year old son, Luke, raises golden retrievers and has some “not very big” dwarf pet goats.
Tracy does get some help from Luke.
“He’s a big help. In the store he calls himself the manager. I’m the owner, he’s the manager, and he always tries to get people to buy accessories and boots, that’s his specialty.”
She says she loves working with the people, it’s her favorite part, “even if they come in and they don’t buy anything,” she said. “I love talking to people, I’m a social butterfly.”
Her second favorite part is shopping, and with Farmhouse Fashions she’s able to do that, “and at least now I’m making money off it,” she said. “Instead of just buying for myself, I’ve turned it into a business.”
With the consignment portion of the business, she said she was going to do just children’s clothing, but she heard a lot of people saying they didn’t like to use swap, didn’t want to have to travel somewhere to take clothes they didn’t need to donate or drop off. Exira didn’t have a place to take clothing like that, she said, “The closest is Atlantic, Carroll, Harlan (or a bigger city), and they don’t want to drive that far.”
She’s enjoying the little business boom in Exira. “The Dollar Store started it, then the Buck Snort came in,” she said.
On Friday ribbon cuttings were held for Tracy’s shop, along with three other new businesses, The Buck Snort Restaurant, Studio Samantha Art & Gift Shop at 111 West Washington Street, which will open in March, and The Red Barn Auto Sales, at the former Red Barn Restaurant just off Highway 71 as you come into Exira.
“It’s amazing,” Tracy said. “I couldn’t believe it (at first),” but now she says she’s really excited about it. “I think that we’re finally getting back on the map. After the fire (where) we lost Jerry’s and the other buildings, I think that we went into a little lull there. And now I think Exira’s starting to come back, and full force, because there are so many new businesses coming in.”
Like she says on her webpage, there are “Big things happening in a little town!”
Farmhouse Fashions is located at 115 West Washington Street, Exira, (515) 822-2504
Online https://farmhousefashions712.com/ or Facebook at Farmhouse Fashions.
Closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, open Thursday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m.