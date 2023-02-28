AUDUBON — A project to put in a new HVAC system in the Audubon County Courthouse — which could close the courthouse for about four days due to asbestos removal — may have gotten more complicated.
featured
Shortage of manpower could lead to postponing Audubon Courthouse HVAC project
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Vargason earns coaching honor from IGCA
- IOWA DISTRICT BOYS BASKETBALL – Class 1A, 2A district final scores
- Single vehicle roll over on I-80
- IOWA REGIONAL GIRLS BASKETBALL – Scores and regional final pairings
- IOWA CLASS 1A SUBSTATE BOYS' BASKETBALL: ACGC can't keep up with top-ranked GVC
- CAM legend Artist to get IGHSAU Hall of Fame induction
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL GIRLS' BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Exira-EHK sidelined in regional final
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT BASKETBALL: ACGC lands first substate basketball spot
- IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT BOYS' BASKETBALL: AHSTW reaches substate final for second year in a row
- Prom Dress Pop-Up Shopping event set for Feb. 25, March 3
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.