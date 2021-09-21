The Mobile Food Pantry returned to serve Audubon County for another year. AMVC Management Services donated $150 to cover the rental of the National Guard Armory in Audubon for another year of use for the Mobile Food Pantry.
The new years’ rotation started on Monday Sept. 13. The mobile will continue to operate as it has been. It will be held on the second Monday of every other month from 4:30-5:30 pm.
During the last year of holding The Mobile Food Pantry in Audubon County we served an average of around 85 households at each mobile.
The Mobile Pantry is made possible by The Food Bank of Iowa who partnered with New Opportunities provides much needed food to families in need within the county.
The Mobile Pantry is free, open to the public, and geared toward individuals and families in need of food assistance. Mobile Pantry attendees are encouraged to bring bags, laundry baskets or boxes to carry their food.
The Mobile Pantry runs from 4:30-5:30 pm. Drive up distribution is being used at this time. A number system is used to ensure a smooth transition through the line when the mobile starts.
If anyone has questions or wants more information please contact Ashley Schmidt with New Opportunities at 712-563-2777.
Upcoming Mobile Pantries will be held Nov. 8, 2021; Jan. 10; March 14; May 9 and July 11, 2022