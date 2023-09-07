Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Hazy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Hazy. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.