Cass County piano/vocal teachers, Jolene Mitchell, Heidi Hinman, Heidi Johnson, and Kelsie Schmidt hosted two piano recitals on Sunday, May 1 at Heritage Hall, Heritage House in Atlantic.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
web only
Atlantic junior Ava Rush talks about her big night at the Hawkeye Ten Conference girls track meet.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- 50th Anniversary Card Shower
- SWIFT launches Duke Rentals Kayak Series for student anglers
- PREP TRACK: Griswold competitive at Corner meet
- Area Police Reports
- PREP TRACK: Nights to remember at H-10
- Stabbing considered isolated incident
- PREP TRACK: Riverside girls win five events at WIC, take third
- PREP TRACK: A preview of the Bruce Henderson Invitational
- Caution: Sharp Left Turn Ahead
- Iowa Aviation Museum inductees announced
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.