Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 73F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies giving way to cloudy skies with periods of rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.