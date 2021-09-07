A “Hyggefest Concert,” featuring live music at the bandshell in Sunnyside Park, will be held Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. Those who attend should bring their own chair, food and drinks and enjoy a night of entertainment.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 56%
- Feels Like: 85°
- Heat Index: 85°
- Wind: 15 mph
- Wind Chill: 82°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:52:50 AM
- Sunset: 07:42:14 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly sunny. High 82F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 78F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- ALL-NT SOFTBALL: Teams with post-season, state runs highlight all-NT softball team
- PREP FOOTBALL: Griswold shows promise despite shutout loss to Bedford
- PREP FOOTBALL: Chargers roast Hawks on the road
- Rollover accident in Atlantic early Sunday morning
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Atlantic looks to extend streak vs. Kuemper
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Audubon's Slater leads area pack at WCV Invitational
- PREP FOOTBALL: Atlantic gets knighted by Kuemper
- Taking it to the Top
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Rush wins her first meet of year; boys take Shenandoah title
- News From The Nishna Valley Family YMCA
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.