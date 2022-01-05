ANITA- Iowa Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school, is now enrolling students for the 2022-23 school year. The leading virtual school is available to students in grades K-12 across the state. Operated in partnership with the CAM Community School District, Iowa Connections Academy is dedicated to providing high-quality education experiences for families and students from all academic backgrounds.
Iowa Connections Academy currently serves approximately 800 students in grades K-12 across Iowa, with enrollment interest rising over the last two years amid the pandemic. At Iowa Connections Academy, teachers are specially trained in online instruction. They mentor and guide students in a way that encourages exploration and enables success along the way. The virtual school offers students a complete school experience through opportunities to develop social and emotional skills in addition to critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration abilities to prepare them for current and future success as they progress through college, their career and life.
“Over the last year we’ve welcomed many families who have experienced the benefits of Iowa Connections Academy’s long-trusted online curriculum and supportive learning environment,” said Dr. James Brauer, Iowa Connections Academy school principal. “We are grateful to provide this opportunity for those seeking an alternative to brick-and-mortar and assisting students in the fulfillment of academic and personal goals.”
While many families chose to enroll in Iowa Connections Academy because of the pandemic, many made the permanent transition when they discovered the established online learning program fully supported their needs. Rachel Anderson, parent of an Iowa Connections Academy student and resident of Vinton, was so impressed by her son’s progress that she decided to keep him enrolled once the local public schools reopened for in-person learning.
“It was such a great experience for him that we enrolled him again this year for his freshman year of high school,” said Anderson. “We love that Charlie’s education is at his own pace. The experience feels very personalized, and his teachers and counselors have always been very accessible and kind.”
At Iowa Connections Academy, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that helps them to take ownership of their own unique educational journey. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
Beyond their rigorous curriculum, Iowa Connections Academy offers numerous safe socialization opportunities for their students. For this upcoming semester, Iowa Connections Academy students can take advantage of the school’s free online clubs and activities, where they can collaborate with others interested in art, science, sports and more.
The open enrollment period is now through March 1 for grades 1-12 and through September 2022 for kindergarten. Interested families are encouraged to enroll their student during the open enrollment period, though some students may be eligible outside the open enrollment period per good cause exemptions. For additional information about online education and enrollment, the school is hosting virtual events for families who are interested in learning more.
For more information about Iowa Connections Academy, or to begin the enrollment process, visit www.IowaConnectionsAcademy.com.