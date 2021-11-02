Student Leadership Conference

(photo contributed)

Atlantic Middle School students attended a leadership conference last month.

 (photo contributed)

Thirteen students from Atlantic Middle School attended the 41st annual Iowa Student Leadership Conference – “Lead with Love,” Iowa Events Center, Des Moines. The conference was held on Oct. 24 and 25, and was attended by approximately 1,200 high school and middle school student leaders and advisors from across the state of Iowa. This annual conference is sponsored by Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Association of Student Councils.

Tags

Trending Food Videos