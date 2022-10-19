A Harvest Supper is planned at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon on Nov. 2. It will be a dine-in supper, in the church basement, which is handicapped accessible. The meal will be served from 5-7 p.m. with carry out available at the north doors from 5-6:30 p.m. Supper is by Staley’s Chicken, and also includes mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad and dessert for $12 per person.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

