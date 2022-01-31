In the last few months of his life, Shawn Havick shared stories with his family of his 32 years with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT). Shawn’s wife, LaDonna and their two daughters, Hannah and Chelsey, enjoyed the stories of all the good times he had with his co-workers. However, what really stood out to his family is the hopes Shawn had for improvements, especially as it relates to the mental well-being of the crews he worked with for so many years.
Shawn knew first-hand that working on the road, whether providing maintenance in summer or behind the wheel of a snowplow in the winter, could be both physically and emotionally challenging. Everyday tasks included potentially life-altering dangers such as working mere feet from passing traffic in a work zone, being rear-ended by an inattentive driver during a snowstorm, or witnessing a myriad of situations while providing assistance at a crash scene. Whether others understood it or not, these events were taking an emotional toll on Shawn, his co-workers, and the thousands of other road workers across the state.
As the supervisor in the Adair and Atlantic garages, Shawn consistently stepped up to pilot new initiatives, test new equipment, and provide training to his crews to make sure they worked as safely as possible. When Shawn lost his battle with cancer on Dec. 13, 2020, his family was determined to keep his passion for the safety and well-being of his fellow-workers alive.
Shawn’s family began working with Iowa DOT District 4 Engineer Scott Schram and other Iowa DOT officials to initiate the Shawn Havick Memorial Response Program. The Havick family gifted donations they had received as memorials to the Iowa DOT to develop stress and resilience training for frontline Iowa DOT workers.
The program includes training modules to help employees identify: Stress, Depleting emotions or those emotions that drain you mentally, Renewing emotions or those emotions that improve your mental state and Methods to control response and manage emotions.
The training encourages employees to engage in honest communication about their emotions and provides exercises to manage stress and process negative emotions in a healthy way. Iowa DOT Systems Operations Division Director Dave Lorenzen, who is leading the program stated, “Your mental state impacts your safety and the safety of the team you work with. ‘People matter’ is a core value at the DOT. As an agency, we are committed to doing everything we can to promote mental health awareness and advocate for our employees. “
As we begin 2022, Dave Lorenzen will begin training “trainers” who will present the Shawn Havick Memorial Response Program to our field employees first. Lorenzen added, “The program was originally intended for our road workers. However, as the word is getting out about the program, we are realizing that many jobs across the DOT can have an impact on the mental well-being of our employees in a number of ways. In addition, groups in other areas of government have shown interest in the program. As we move forward, we will continue to expand the training to others who could benefit. We are very appreciative of Shawn’s vision, the Havick family’s support of this program and are honored to be a part of carrying on his legacy.”