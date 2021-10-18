ATLANTIC — A high school student’s love of music continues through 37 years of concerts in her name: Patty — or Patricia Louise — Hannon was an Atlantic high school student when she was diagnosed with cancer, dying in 1950. On Saturday, Oct. 16, Atlantic resident Becky Kia-Mills performed at the United Church of Christ, sharing her love of music with those who attended the concert.
Becky has been a full time member of the Omaha Symphony since 1990, and solo violinist for Mannheim Steamroller since 2004. She directs a community orchestra in Red Oak, called “Strings Unlimited,” an intergenerational orchestra for students ages 9 and up, but noted that the group currently has more adults than children. Her parents were supportive of her love of music since she was young, she had piano lessons early on, and while she still loves playing piano, she spends a lot of her time playing violin. Her mother — Diana Kia — is among her students and performed with Becky during the concert, which included violin solos, duets, piano pieces and even a violin and piano piece with Becky playing both instruments. She played piano, and recorded it, to accompany herself on Playera by Sarasate.
She played three pieces by J.S. Bach, from Partita No. 2 in d minor, but then said she wanted to “lighten things up,” with Here Comes the Sun, by the Beatles and a favorite of hers, “You Raise Me Up.”
As an introduction for the concert, Shirley Jensen talked about the “Hannon Legacy.” She said Patty Hannon had been a drum majorette in the Atlantic High School Band, and loved music and marching. Her father honored his daughter with sizeable gifts to the Atlantic High School music department, Shriner’s Hospital in Minneapolis and the United Church of Christ in Atlantic and the Hill of Zion Christian Church of Orient.