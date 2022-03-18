Tom Milligan brings artist Grant Wood to life on Saturday, April 9, at the Warren Cultural Center on the square in Greenfield, beginning at 7:00 PM.
In this 45-minute, one-man show, Grant Wood chats with the audience as if talking to an old friend across the backyard fence, or maybe at his home at Five Turner Alley in Cedar Rapids. He tells us about his life and how he changed the art world forever with his work. It is the man behind American Gothic that we hear and see, and the story of how he took the moments, the memories and the people of our state to show the whole world the specialness of this Iowa. After the presentation, the audience is encouraged to ask questions about Grant Wood and his life.
Not new to Greenfield, Tom Milligan has also presented his one man show “Cartoons and Conservation: A Visit with Ding Darling” as well as the premier of “American Dreamer: The Life and Times of Henry A. Wallace” in this space before the restoration.
Tickets are $15 for adults, and students (high school and younger) are free for this and all of the 2021-2022 Locals and Legends shows. Order tickets at warrenculturalcenter.com or get them at the door.
We at WCC are doing everything we can to keep you safe. Please help us by wearing a mask.