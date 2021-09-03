AUDUBON - For Audubon eighth grader, Lane Elmquist, 13, it’s been a busy summer, culminating in a big win at the Iowa State Fair: He won the 2021 Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show.
Elmquist is an active member of the Leroy Leaders 4-H Club, and showed his steer, Nelson, at a number of shows, including the Beef Expo, Austin Alt Memorial Classic, the Barn to Backdrop Classic, earned Grand Champion honors at the Audubon County Fair, qualified for the Southwest Iowa Shootout, and topped it all off with a win at the Governor’s Charity Steer Show.
He said he was both surprised and excited when he heard he was chosen for the Governor’s Charity Steer Show.
“It was something that I didn’t necessarily have on my radar for my steer, but I knew it was an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up. On Aug. 1, I was asked by the Iowa Bankers Association to be their exhibitor and the show was on the 14th!” he said.
It meant a lot of work had to be done in a short time, “My family and I organized team t-shirts to be worn at the show and to help raise funds for the auction,” he said. Over 230 t-shirts were distributed. “We also put together a pool of sponsors to use in the auction.”
He said the Governor’s show was “a little different” from other shows.
It includes 24 steers with celebrity showmen showing the steers alongside the youth who normally showed them.
Elmquist was paired with Jeff Angelo of WHO Radio, and the steer’s sponsor was the Iowa Bankers Association. As they entered the ring, celebrities, exhibitors, steers, and their sponsors were all introduced.
“The judge worked through those cattle and then chose his top 5,” Elmquist said. “I knew Nelson was a contender as he had shown well all summer. The judge (Ben Kelly, of Dallas Center) was looking for a steer that had a tremendous amount of product, had a good look with ring presence, good structure, and muscle. Nelson had those things but it is always a surprise to have your animal be slapped on the back as the winner.”
But, Elmquist said, in this case, “This show was about so much more than winning. It taught me about the need for charity and doing something for a greater cause.”
There was $375,265.92 raised in the 39th annual show and auction, with Elmquist’s steer bringing in $20,120.
“During the state fair and even after, people have shared their stories with how the Ronald McDonald Houses have benefited them. I am glad that myself, my family and friends, and the community could have a part in helping families in need.”
Elmquist said working with the celebrity who showed alongside him was fun.
“I really enjoyed getting to know my celebrity showman, Jeff Angelo from WHO Radio. It was his first time showing any livestock and I enjoyed teaching him. His passion for youth and agriculture was appreciated. Meeting the other exhibitors and their celebrities was also fun.“
“We have a very supportive community and being able to put together that large of a donation was pretty awesome. I am very thankful for the support received to be used in the charity auction,” Elmquist said.
In the end what happens to Nelson? The exhibitors don’t get to keep the steers after the show. Nelson went to Iowa State University. He was used recently at the State 4-H and FFA Livestock Judging Contest.
