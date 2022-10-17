ATLANTIC – At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, Iowa Interfaith Power and Light (Iowa IPL) and the Atlantic Parks and Recreation will collaborate to host a grounding morning of prairie seed collection followed by climate change discussion over a fajita bar. People of all ages are welcomed to attend! Individuals will gather at the blue gazebo just south of the Little League Sports Complex and then collect seed in the Wellfields north of Atlantic.

